Inside Hallmark Star Becca Tobin's Journey With Fertility Struggles

In 2022, "Glee" star Becca Tobin announced that she and her husband, entrepreneur Zach Martin, had welcomed a child via surrogate. "Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin is here, and life is already so much sweeter," the actress wrote on Instagram. The news came as a surprise to those who didn't know that she had been trying to conceive for over five years.

Like many other women, Tobin waited until her early 30s to bring a child into this world. But, unfortunately, things don't always go as planned. After experiencing two miscarriages, the "LadyGang" co-host decided to freeze her embryos and, later, resorted to a surrogate mother.

Conceiving becomes more difficult as you get older, but you still have options. There's in-vitro fertilization (IVF), ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, adoption, and more. Tobin and other stars, including Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Rebel Wilson, and Khloé Kardashian turned to surrogacy, a practice that's no longer taboo.