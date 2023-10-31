Inside Cole Sprouse's Relationship With Ari Fournier

When "Riverdale" co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse started dating in 2017, fans were overjoyed. Throughout their three-year relationship, they gave us a lot to love with everything from sweet birthday poems to lovey-dovey Instagram posts. However, the couple called it quits in 2020, and fans were up in arms about the split. But there didn't seem to be any love lost between the two because they continued to work well together onscreen.

When Sprouse appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in March 2023, he acknowledged that the breakup was quite tough on both of them, adding, "I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn't afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other in that." Nonetheless, heartbreak didn't keep them from welcoming new loves into their lives.

After a short-lived romance with Spencer Neville in 2022, Reinhart found love again with Jack Martin in April 2023. As for Sprouse, he jumped back into the dating scene much quicker, debuting his new relationship with model Ari Fournier in 2021. The duo first sparked dating rumors in March after they were spotted taking a stroll through Vancouver together. They were later photographed cozying up on a date in May, and in July, Sprouse went Instagram official with Fournier in the funniest way possible.