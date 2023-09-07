Cole Sprouse's Split From Lili Reinhart Had Fans Up In Arms

Out of all the creepy mysteries and ghoulish beings we've encountered in "Riverdale," this next bit of chilling info might just make our spines tingle the most.

As Edward and Bella from the infamous "Twilight" saga have shown us, fictional romances have the tendency to attract diehard fans who will do anything for their favorite "ship." But not all fans keep their speculations and adoration to social media. Sometimes, the lines between reality and fiction get blurred, and fans can take things a little too far.

When "Riverdale" premiered in 2017, it already had a built-in fanbase (for those not in the know, the series is based on the characters from the popular "Archie" comics). Cole Sprouse played Jughead, everyone's favorite social outcast with a penchant for witty one-liners. At multiple points in the show, Sprouse's character dates good girl Betty, played by Lili Reinhart. The couple proved to be a big hit with viewers, with many dubbing the cute couple "Bughead." So imagine how happy Bughead fans were when the two actors made their debut as a couple IRL at the 2018 Met Gala (via People). However, the relationship didn't work out, and Sprouse officially announced in August 2020 that he and Reinhart broke up. What neither actor could have foreseen was how much vicious backlash they'd receive from overzealous fans over the news.