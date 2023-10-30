What We Think Taylor Swift's 1989 Vault Track Say Don't Go Really Means

For months, Taylor Swift's fans seemed convinced that the singer would announce the re-recording of her fifth studio album "1989" on August 9, and they were right. Just when Swift's fans thought they couldn't be happier, the singer wrote a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, explaining that the re-recording housed some of her favorite songs that were left behind. Following the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," fans also agreed that her vault tunes were some of her best because of sad bops like "Say Don't Go," a track Swift penned with iconic songwriter Diane Warren.

When Warren sat down with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she was pleasantly surprised that Swift showed up for the track's demo recording on New Year's Day instead of taking the day off like most artists. Warren also offered a glimpse into Swift's songwriting process, explaining, "She was very particular about how she said certain things. It was a really interesting experience. She gets her audience," she continued. "She's deeply aware of how her fans want to hear something. I can't explain it, but that's probably why she's the biggest f***** star in the world."

Despite co-writing the song, Warren only heard the completed version shortly before the album's release. Warren also shared her reaction to the finished version, "I said, 'Oh my god, this is f****** awesome,'" she added. "It was such a surprise to me that the record version was as good as it was." Despite the song being nearly nine years old during release, Warren believed it could be a massive hit.