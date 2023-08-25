The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Out Of The Woods

Every relationship has its rough patches, and in many cases, we bravely persevere through them and come out stronger and closer than before. However, sometimes these rough patches end up becoming the majority of the relationship, and we're constantly fighting with our partner and wondering if the next battle will be the last. At that point, we begin to wonder if it's all worth it, but then we remember the joy and beauty of the love we've shared. We end up in a heightened state of anxiety, worrying during good times if they're going to get bad again and wondering when things are bad if the good times will ever return.

Taylor Swift's "Out Of The Woods" beautifully captures the ambivalence of this situation. The track comes from Swift's fifth studio album, "1989," and she wrote and co-produced it with Jack Antonoff. In 2014, Swift released a video explaining the meaning behind "Out Of The Woods." She began by gushing about the track as one of her faves on the album. Swift said, "This song is about the fragility and breakable nature of some relationships."

She elaborated that these relationships are so unstable that you don't know if it's going to last forever or end the next day, and how that uncertainty scares and excites us. She added, "It stresses that even if a relationship is breakable and fragile and full of anxiety, it doesn't mean that it isn't worthwhile, exciting, beautiful, or all the things we look for." As always, Swift and Antonoff's songwriting and production abilities were on full display in this song.