Tragic Details About John Stamos' Life

In his memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," John Stamos discloses a deeply distressing revelation about being sexually abused by his former babysitter when he was a boy. The actor, born in 1963, recounts that the abuse occurred when he was around 10 years old. Stamos, in an interview with People, admitted that he only fully grasped the inappropriate nature of the babysitter's actions while writing the book, stating, "I remembered it slightly. It has always been there, but I packed it away as people do, right?"

Describing the traumatic experience to the outlet, Stamos revealed he engaged in a defensive tactic of "playing dead so they'll stop," emphasizing that, while "not totally aggressive, it was not good." Reflecting on the impact, he expressed, "I shouldn't have had to deal with those feelings." Despite enduring the abuse, he never openly discussed it and even rationalized the abuser's actions by saying to himself, "Ah, it's girls, man."

Despite his personal ordeal, Stamos has channeled his energy into advocating against child abuse. As a longstanding ambassador for Childhelp, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused children, he has committed himself to the cause. Stamos revealed in his memoir that he almost shared his own story while receiving an award for his humanitarian work but decided against it so as to ensure the focus remained on raising awareness for the children rather than his personal experiences.

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.