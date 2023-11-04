5 General Hospital Characters Who Need To Return From The Dead

Daytime television has no problem bringing a character back from the dead, and that's especially true for "General Hospital." Unlike more serious shows like "The Young and the Restless" or "The Bold and the Beautiful," "GH" has a tendency to dive into more wacky and weird storylines. Instead of adding new characters to the canvas and creating a bloated cast, there are several preexisting characters that could make their returns. The only issue with these characters coming back onto the show is that they're technically dead, but that has never stopped "GH" in the past.

Many dead characters have ties to several of the most key players in Port Charles and would make an immediate impact upon their "resurrection." "GH" quite often will add the most random of characters onto the show, and they already have the largest ensemble cast of any of the soaps, so revisiting people who are already integrated into the story would make life easier for the writers and fans.

The original deaths of these characters had a large impact on everyone they came in contact with. If they were able to have that effect in death, it's easy to imagine the reach they'd have if their book of life was given a new set of chapters.