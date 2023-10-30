The Real Meaning Behind Taylor Swift's Song Now That We Don't Talk

Although Taylor Swift has released four re-recorded versions of her past albums as of 2023, none of them have generated quite as much interest as "1989 (Taylor's Version)." When Swift announced the album on X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote, "This is my most favorite re-record I've ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can't believe they were ever left behind."

Later, Swift asked her fans to crack 33 million puzzles to unveil the tracklist, and when they got the job done in under 24 hours, they learned some of the most intriguing titles, including, "Now That We Don't Talk." The song was written and produced by Swift and her long-time collaborator, Jack Antonoff. In a voice memo for the track, Swift explained, "[It's] one of my favorite songs that was left behind. It was so hard to leave it behind, but I think we wrote it a little bit towards the end and we couldn't get the production right at the time." She added, "I think it's the shortest song I've ever had, but it packs a punch. It really goes in, [and] for the short amount of time we have, it makes its point."

"Now That We Don't Talk" shows Swift grappling with the companionship she lost after a breakup. While she tries to distance herself from her ex, she sees him changing and resists the urge to catch up with him. Instead, she settles for one-way conversations in her head and calls her mom.