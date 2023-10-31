The Eerie Houseguest William & Kate Reportedly Had In Their Norfolk Home

In honor of their wedding in 2011, Queen Elizabeth gave William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, a home on the royal family's Sandringham estate. Anmer Hall, William and Kate's Norfolk mansion, is a historic 10-bedroom Georgian home built in 1802. William, Kate, and their kids lived there full-time from 2015 to 2017. Since then, it's served as a vacation home, and the family has often spent Christmas there. They also enjoyed roaming the property's extensive grounds while they stayed there during the lockdown restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before they moved in, William and Kate spent more than $2 million renovating the property. They made extensive changes, such as making the kitchen a focal point of the house, adding a conservatory for greenery year-round, and modifying the driveway leading to the house. Now that it's tailor-made to suit their family, they find it to be a calming place where they can relax.

However, that serenity could have been put in jeopardy by accounts that the property hosted an otherworldly denizen. Just as all the construction work was wrapping up, and their home was move-in ready, William and Kate were informed of tales that someone else had taken up residence there — a ghostly presence who a paranormal historian claims could have been Henry Walpole, a former inhabitant of the property.