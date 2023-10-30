What Matthew Perry And Salma Hayek's Relationship Was Like On Fools Rush In Set

In the wake of Matthew Perry's untimely death, friends and fans, alike, are reminiscing about the star's life and his most beloved roles. In an interview on the "Q With Tom Power" podcast, Perry said: "When I die, I don't want 'Friends' to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want [helping people] to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm gonna live the rest of my life proving that." Perry achieved his goal of being remembered for helping others, as well as the many roles he played. And, while he spoke very highly of his time on "Friends" and the cast, he didn't think of his iconic portrayal as Chandler Bing as his best acting credit.

Per Brobible, in an Instagram Q&A, a fan once asked Perry about his "most treasured role." His reply was a surprise to many. He wrote, "I did a movie that I love called 'Fools Rush In' with Salma Hayek — that was probably my best movie." The film premiered in 1997, and he shared a bit about his experience in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." While he wrote that "Fools Rush In" is his most treasured role because he considers it his "best movie," based on the way he recalled the role in his book, it's evident that his on-set friendship with Hayek is what helped to make the experience what it was –– despite the fact that they didn't always see eye-to-eye.