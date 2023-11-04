Inside Chilli From TLC's Star-Studded Relationship History

When Chilli and Usher began dating, they were undoubtedly couple goals for many. She starred as the leading lady in his 2001 music videos for "U Remind Me" and "U Got It Bad," both of which were from his successful "8701" album. Shortly after, it was revealed that the two were an item, something that greatly affected her ex, Dallas Austin. As Usher's friend, Austin was so devastated over the relationship that he chose to give the record "Cool," which he wrote for TLC, to Gwen Stefani instead. Regardless, Chilli and Usher appeared happier than ever.

When Usher released his "Confessions" album in March 2004, many assumed that the lead single of the same title was about the singer cheating on Chilli. However, Chilli cleared the air, assuring fans that the song was not about them whatsoever. She also defended Usher against infidelity rumors before admitting during VH1's "Behind the Music: Usher" that he did begin dating another woman during a brief breakup. During a chat with Us Weekly in 2013, Chilli shared, "When it was time to make a move, I had to do that. I don't care how much my heart was hurting; sometimes you're just supposed to be with people for a reason, and it's not always a lifetime. Even if you want it to be, it just doesn't work out that way."