The Girl Who Played Grace On The Nanny Is Unrecognizable Today

From 1993 until 1999, Fran Drescher delighted viewers on "The Nanny" with her character's impeccable wardrobe, her snarky remarks, and her endearing relationship she with the preppy Sheffield children. Now, three decades after the pilot episode, the cast of "The Nanny" is unrecognizable, especially the show's child stars, who have grown up and embarked on their own careers outside of the sitcom.

Among them is Madeline Zima, the girl who played Max's youngest and cleverest child Grace. She practically grew up in front of the camera, and now, she's absolutely killing it on screen. Although some cast members from "The Nanny" dropped out of show business, Zima's career skyrocketed after playing Grace Sheffield. She's gone on to star in several films, shows, and at one point even ventured into writing and directing her own project. From her first ever role in 1992 up until now, the actor has had an incredible transformation and is barely recognizable today in her 30s. However, there's so much more to Zima than many realize, including her true feelings about her time on "The Nanny," her charitable efforts, and her next big Hollywood role.