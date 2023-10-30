Matthew Perry Had A Vision For His Legacy Before He Died

Matthew Perry's memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," was released just a few days shy of a year before the "Friends" star was found dead at 54. The memoir's details of Perry's life, his lowest moments, and his innermost thoughts and feelings make it uniquely easy for us to understand the star better. It also makes it easy for us to understand the legacy he hoped he'd leave behind.

Both Perry's memoir and the interviews he did around the time of its release helped fans understand just how important it was to him to leave more behind in the world than his acting credits. In 2022, he appeared on the podcast, "Q with Tom Power." In the interview, Perry said, "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want."

The actor certainly achieved this goal –- thanks, in part, to his book. In his 2022 People cover story, Perry explained how writing it was an important part of accomplishing what he set out to accomplish. He explained, "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober — and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction — to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did."