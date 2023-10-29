This Matthew Perry Quote About Death Will Break Your Heart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Matthew Perry was one of the most beloved stars in the entertainment industry, not just because of his portrayal as Chandler Bing on "Friends," but also because he was one of the most relatable and down-to-earth celebs, too. Perry's untimely death is one that his fans and the entertainment industry will get over, if ever. In his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry opened up about his life, his loves, some pretty messy moments, and his struggles with substance abuse, too. He also opened up about his addiction to pain medicine, including Dilaudid, which he was given after he was treated for pancreatitis back in 2000. According to Page Six, Perry wrote, "It was my new favorite drug. And I would have stayed in that hospital for a hundred days if they kept [administering] it."

But his honesty about some of the biggest battles of his life isn't the only reason why so many of Perry's fans felt close to him, even though they didn't know the real him. He was also very frank when it came to his eventual death, and he even predicted how people would feel about it. Perry even once said that he didn't think it would surprise anyone if he died sooner than expected.