Matthew Perry's Friends Co-Stars Break Silence With Devastating Statement

Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars have broken their silence. While the remaining core actors from the sitcom — David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow — had not yet acknowledged Perry's sudden death on October 28, the group issued an exclusive statement via People.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement reads. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." They added, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continues. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

