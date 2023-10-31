The Iconic Chandler Character Trait Matthew Perry Hated On Friends

The late Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing on the long-running sitcom "Friends," which was on the air for a decade (1994 to 2004). The chemistry between Perry and his co-stars — Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer — was rare for TV. That connection stretched beyond filming as the cast stayed close over the years. However, Perry himself added something unique to the show with his character — which wasn't always fun for him to play.

Chandler was beloved by fans, and so was Chandler's relationship with Monica Geller (and his relationship with roommate-slash-best-friend Joey Tribbiani). The character stood out due to his bluntness, sarcasm, and hilarious one-liners that Perry delivered effortlessly for 10 seasons. "People can relate to him because he kind of wears his heart on his sleeve," the actor shared in an old interview.

Although Perry happily wound up getting the last line in the "Friends" finale, there was an iconic Chandler character trait that Perry got very frustrated with as the show went on.