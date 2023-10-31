Matthew Perry Nearly Missed Out On Playing Chandler In Friends

Tributes are pouring in as fans and colleagues mourn the too-soon death of Matthew Perry. The "Friends" star passed away October 28, 2023, of an apparent cardiac arrest; the autopsy report is still awaiting the toxicology results at this writing. Among the many who shared their grief and memories of the beloved star were Adele, Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Ellen DeGeneres, and even Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. But the most devastating statement came from Perry's "Friends" co-stars. The five surviving core members released a statement to People saying in part, "We were more than just castmates. We are a family."

There are countless examples of actors who mesh well on stage or screen, but who stay aloof — or even feud — when they're not performing. "Friends," however, lived up to its name because of the close bonds Perry developed with his colleagues David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow. Hard as it is to believe, though, Perry nearly missed out on the role that made him a household name.

Perry told Seth Meyers in a 2014 interview that when the casting call went out for the NBC sitcom, he had already committed to another pilot for the Fox network called "LAX 2194," a comedy in which he handled luggage for alien travelers. Still, Perry managed to get a copy of the script. "There was this part that was perfect for me and it was making me crazy that I couldn't go up for it because [of] the baggage handlers show," he recalled.