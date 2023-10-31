The View's Tribute To Matthew Perry Is A Real Tearjerker

When news of Matthew Perry's untimely death broke on October 28, 2023, nobody could believe it. Just a year prior to his death, Perry released his tell-all memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," in which the beloved comedic actor notably wrote: "When I die, I know people will talk about 'Friends, Friends, Friends.' And I'm glad of that, happy I've done some solid work as an actor." Perry continued, "But when I die, as far as my so-called accomplishments go, it would be nice if 'Friends' were listed far behind the things I did to try to help other people," (via The Wrap).

Sadly, the TV icon also acknowledged that his wish probably wouldn't come true. Understandably, many "Friends" fans grieved his loss by sharing their favorite Chandler Bing moments. But others made Perry's hopes a reality by posting heartfelt tributes detailing how he impacted their lives as a person rather than just a character. One such tribute came from "The View," where host Whoopi Goldberg held back tears as she admitted, "We were all heartbroken to hear about the sudden passing of Matthew Perry."

Goldberg added, "We were very lucky to have him here last year when he was really open about overcoming his struggles with addiction, and he was really passionate about helping other people get through it." Then, they played a clip of Perry where he shared some pearls of wisdom that helped with his journey to sobriety, which seems like exactly what the actor would've wanted.