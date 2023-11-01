Lisa Kudrow And Jennifer Aniston Love Watching Friends Bloopers

"Friends" remains as one of the most iconic television shows in history. Premiering in 1994 on NBC, it captured a massive audience of 21.5 million viewers, a number that continued to swell over its 11-year run. The sitcom has sustained an enduring legacy, remaining a comfort series for countless viewers and transcending generational gaps.

In a 2020 report, Variety noted that "Friends" claimed the title of the most-watched show on HBO Max, a palpable testament to its perennial popularity. The show's appeal appears to lie in its relatable characters, timeless humor, and universally experienced storylines, defying the constraints of time and making it a true cultural touchstone of its period.

Die-hard fans definitely sat through all 10 seasons, possibly multiple times, and can effortlessly recite the lines of Chandler, Ross, Joey, Monica, Rachel, and Phoebe. However, there's more to discover online. Officially enjoyed by the cast as well, there are bloopers circulating the web, revealing unreleased takes and humorous mistakes. Even after more than two decades, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) find joy in watching themselves flub lines and break character, and you really can't blame them. Could "Friends" be any more of a laughter marathon?