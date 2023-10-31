Bold And The Beautiful Alum Jennifer Finnigan Has A Lot To Thank Matthew Perry For

As the entertainment industry and the rest of the world continues to grapple with the untimely death of Matthew Perry, little by little, friends and acquaintances have come forth to share their wonderful memories of the former "Friends" star. Jennifer Finnigan, who played Bridget Forrester, one of Eric Forrester's children, on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from 2000 to 2004, paid tribute to her late friend in an Instagram post on October 29, 2023, with a photo of her and Perry. "Oof. Matty P. We were children here," she captioned it, continuing, "You had come by to visit me and @maevequinlan while I was doing a photo shoot with our buddy @tucker_photos." She detailed that he was at the peak of his popularity playing Chandler Bing on the hit 90s sitcom, and went to her house with paparazzi tailing him. But despite his renown, she reminisced, "You were kind and respectful, had such a good heart, and man you always made us laugh so damn hard. So many good times."

She detailed that a year after the photo was taken, Perry had introduced her to his friend, actor John Silverman ("Weekend at Bernie's"), who later became her husband. "Almost 20 years ago now," she wrote, adding, "And for that, you will ALWAYS be a part of our story. We will always be grateful to you. Even though life went by and we didn't see each other on the regular, every year we would text you on our anniversary and thank you."