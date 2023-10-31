Eric Forrester's Fate Doesn't Look Promising After Tweet From Bold And The Beautiful Producer
John McCook's Eric Forrester has been the patriarch of "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the genesis of the series in 1987. Besides Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), he's the only original actor left from the long-ago premiere. Throughout the years, Eric's prowess in the world of fashion and design has been on display in countless runway events. He is the founding member of Forrester Creations, and while designers such as his son, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and grandson, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) have mostly taken the reins, he is still as important as ever.
With his health in decline, Eric opted to compete in a big fashion showdown against Ridge to showcase his "final collection." However, in the days leading up to the event, Eric's health seriously took a turn for the worse, as he began to cough up blood and have more frequent tremors. With girlfriend his Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) by his side, Eric faced harrowing news from the doctor about his mortality. According to the doctor, Eric is dying, and he's in his last months left to live.
This week, Eric's family is set to finally learn the truth about his prognosis, but the question remains whether or not the longest-running cast member is actually being killed off. With rumors circulating that he signed a three-year contract extension, the sigh of relief breathed by fans may be short-lived. An ominous tweet from a "Bold" producer points to the end of the era of Eric Forrester.
Viewers slam Eric's dying storyline
Despite the belief that John McCook would be sticking around to play Eric Forrester, a new tweet from a "Bold and the Beautiful" producer suggests otherwise. Casey Kasprzyk, supervising producer of "Bold" tweeted, "Filming 10 shows this week, and let's just say it's going to be very emotional for everyone. #BoldandBeautiful #EricForrester." The tweet came alongside a photo featuring Eric's portrait above the fireplace, and a stunning display of flowers beneath.
Viewers are not taking kindly to the idea of the Forrester Creations founder meeting his demise. They're taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Eric's potential death storyline, unafraid to speak their minds. One fan wrote, "Why would you want to take away the patriarch of the "Forrester" legacy/dynasty? Especially in a way that makes him look feeble and weak, he is a king in every way. I hope and pray that it's classy and [does] not completely destroy his character in the process."
Another viewer echoed that sentiment, saying, "As a day one viewer, if this is how you write off one of Bolds best, then you've failed miserably. Eric is not feeble minded or selfish and would have never concocted such a mean spirited fashion show with Ridge. Donna and RJ with him during his last days is outrageous." It remains to be seen if Eric is truly being killed off the soap, but what is clear is that a series of highly emotionally charged episodes are on the horizon.