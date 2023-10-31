Eric Forrester's Fate Doesn't Look Promising After Tweet From Bold And The Beautiful Producer

John McCook's Eric Forrester has been the patriarch of "The Bold and the Beautiful" since the genesis of the series in 1987. Besides Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan), he's the only original actor left from the long-ago premiere. Throughout the years, Eric's prowess in the world of fashion and design has been on display in countless runway events. He is the founding member of Forrester Creations, and while designers such as his son, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and grandson, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) have mostly taken the reins, he is still as important as ever.

With his health in decline, Eric opted to compete in a big fashion showdown against Ridge to showcase his "final collection." However, in the days leading up to the event, Eric's health seriously took a turn for the worse, as he began to cough up blood and have more frequent tremors. With girlfriend his Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) by his side, Eric faced harrowing news from the doctor about his mortality. According to the doctor, Eric is dying, and he's in his last months left to live.

This week, Eric's family is set to finally learn the truth about his prognosis, but the question remains whether or not the longest-running cast member is actually being killed off. With rumors circulating that he signed a three-year contract extension, the sigh of relief breathed by fans may be short-lived. An ominous tweet from a "Bold" producer points to the end of the era of Eric Forrester.