Lois And Sonny's General Hospital Reunion Gives Us All The Feels

The return of Rena Sofer as Lois Cerullo on "General Hospital" has been much needed. Lois was formerly married to Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), and she managed his rock and roll career when he was going under the pseudonym Eddie Maine. When the infighting amongst the Q's became too unbearable for her, she took their daughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine, and moved back to her hometown of Bensonhurst. Unsurprisingly, the Quartermaines have been in such disarray that only Lois' return could help alleviate things. Between Ned's amnesia — making him think he's actually his former rock persona — and his mother Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) blackmailing Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), Lois' intervention is just what the doctor ordered. But others need her attention, too.

One fact that ardent viewers haven't forgotten is that mafia kingpin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) grew up with Lois in Bensonhurst, and the two were great friends. On the October 30 episode, Lois visited Sonny at his office, and they had a nice conversation, catching up on things. "GH" posted some clips of their reunion on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "Lois drops in on Sonny to catch up and get his perspective on the current state of Port Charles," and fans were over the moon. One response captured the collective fan love with the statement, "As great as it was seeing Lois and BLQ finally. This right here has been the reunion I have been dying for."