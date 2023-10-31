Lois And Sonny's General Hospital Reunion Gives Us All The Feels
The return of Rena Sofer as Lois Cerullo on "General Hospital" has been much needed. Lois was formerly married to Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), and she managed his rock and roll career when he was going under the pseudonym Eddie Maine. When the infighting amongst the Q's became too unbearable for her, she took their daughter, Brook Lynn Quartermaine, and moved back to her hometown of Bensonhurst. Unsurprisingly, the Quartermaines have been in such disarray that only Lois' return could help alleviate things. Between Ned's amnesia — making him think he's actually his former rock persona — and his mother Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) blackmailing Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), Lois' intervention is just what the doctor ordered. But others need her attention, too.
One fact that ardent viewers haven't forgotten is that mafia kingpin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) grew up with Lois in Bensonhurst, and the two were great friends. On the October 30 episode, Lois visited Sonny at his office, and they had a nice conversation, catching up on things. "GH" posted some clips of their reunion on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, "Lois drops in on Sonny to catch up and get his perspective on the current state of Port Charles," and fans were over the moon. One response captured the collective fan love with the statement, "As great as it was seeing Lois and BLQ finally. This right here has been the reunion I have been dying for."
Lois and Sonny have a deep friendship
"General Hospital" fans spoke from their hearts in response to the show posting the Lois and Sonny reunion on X, with one remarking, "Please more of this ... I didn't [realize] how much I miss them together ... Their friendship is beautiful ... thank u for this." Sofer was on Benard's YouTube show "State of Mind," posted on October 2, 2022, where she talked about wishing Lois and Sonny's past together was explored further on the show. She would have loved to have seen Sonny come to her needing to discuss a problem, and Lois would, "Bring out a big bowl of pasta, and she'd go, 'Alright, what do you need?' "
And that's pretty much what happened on the reunion episode. After Lois criticized his restaurant, Volonino's kitchen, and claimed that her mother's cooking was better than his, she commandeered the place and whipped up large bowls of macaroni for the two of them as they caught up. She noted that Sonny was different, remarking, "You're more centered." Despite having not seen each other for several years, they didn't miss a beat.
This deep connection was not lost on fans, as one viewer responded, "Lois always had a soft spot for Sonny. Uhhh I just love her, so glad she's back! Boy the 90's were the best, seeing them brings me back to great times ... How fun it was." And we're happy as well!