Meet Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Two Kids

For many years, Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were a fan-favorite Hollywood couple, with the "Ted Lasso" actor and "Booksmart" director first going official in November 2011. The two became engaged after a little over a year of dating and have since welcomed two children together, Otis and Daisy Sudeikis.

While Sudeikis and Wilde called it quits in 2020, citing personal differences as the reason for their separation, the celebs are still committed to co-parenting their two little ones. This commitment was tested throughout late 2021 through mid-2023, as the Hollywood stars were engaged in a pretty messy custody battle. Still, their love and affection for their children remained a constant through their strained relationship.

"There are so many families who are blended and different shapes," Wilde said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "If you can surround them with so much love, then it's OK. But it's tricky because we're not doing it in private."