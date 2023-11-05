TLC's 90 Day: The Last Resort Couples Who Are Still Together

"90 Day Fiance" has become one of TLC's most beloved programs. Since its debut in January 2014, the series has spawned several spin-offs, with one of the most recent being "90 Day: The Last Resort." The series, which was filmed in January 2023 and aired in August 2023, showcases several "90 Day Fiance" alumni as they fight to save their relationships. The inaugural cast includes couples Big Ed and Liz, Yara and Jovi, Molly and Kelly, Kalani and Asuelu, and Michael and Angela, all of whom participated in activities with relationship therapists to restore their connections. Sadly, not all of them survived their issues, a major untold truth of the "90 Day Fiance" universe.

Kalani and Asuela are still legally married but split sometime after filming, with the mom of two rumored to have moved on with a man named Dallas Nuez. Molly and Kelly actually broke up in November 2022 after Kelly was accused of physically assaulting Molly's daughter, Olivia. Oddly enough, they still showed up for filming in January 2023. However, Molly's rep told InTouch in February 2023 about the split. While these couples unfortunately did not survive "The Last Resort," their fellow housemates had better luck with their love.