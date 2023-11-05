TLC's 90 Day: The Last Resort Couples Who Are Still Together
"90 Day Fiance" has become one of TLC's most beloved programs. Since its debut in January 2014, the series has spawned several spin-offs, with one of the most recent being "90 Day: The Last Resort." The series, which was filmed in January 2023 and aired in August 2023, showcases several "90 Day Fiance" alumni as they fight to save their relationships. The inaugural cast includes couples Big Ed and Liz, Yara and Jovi, Molly and Kelly, Kalani and Asuelu, and Michael and Angela, all of whom participated in activities with relationship therapists to restore their connections. Sadly, not all of them survived their issues, a major untold truth of the "90 Day Fiance" universe.
Kalani and Asuela are still legally married but split sometime after filming, with the mom of two rumored to have moved on with a man named Dallas Nuez. Molly and Kelly actually broke up in November 2022 after Kelly was accused of physically assaulting Molly's daughter, Olivia. Oddly enough, they still showed up for filming in January 2023. However, Molly's rep told InTouch in February 2023 about the split. While these couples unfortunately did not survive "The Last Resort," their fellow housemates had better luck with their love.
Big Ed and Liz Brown are happily married
Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Brown have broken up and made up countless times. The two began dating during season one of "90 Day: The Single Life," which debuted in February 2021. The couple dealt with multiple issues, including Ed allegedly cheating on Liz, which was an issue during "The Last Resort." Gladly, they were able to overcome this and tied the knot in August 2023.
The pair exchanged vows at the Holland Barn in Bentonville, Arkansas. However, fans got to see Ed pop the question to Liz again during the season finale of "90 Day: The Last Resort," which aired on October 30, 2023. It was his 11th time asking for Liz's hand in marriage. Neither has commented on their wedding day nor have they shared any photographs. A wedding website for Ed and Liz has also been disabled. The pair could likely be waiting to reveal it during a tell-all interview. However, since no formal reunion has been announced, Ed and Liz could simply be waiting on their own timing to shed light on their big day.
Jovi and Yara are still married and enjoying their family
Jovi and Yara Dufren have been together since 2018 after meeting online. The couple made their television debut in "90 Day Fiancé" Season 8. Even after saying "I do" in February 2020, they've had their share of marital woes. Yara wasn't pleased with Jovi's partying ways or his work schedule. During "The Last Resort," the couple got transparent about Yara's desire to pump the brakes on baby number two and her sneaking birth control behind Jovi's back. They also confronted Jovi about texting an exotic dancer, something that deeply hurt his wife. Nevertheless, these two have remained together.
On October 22, 2023, Jovi and Yara, along with their daughter Mylah, shared an adorable photo of them dressed up as the Addams Family. Yara also posted a series of photos from their Greece vacation in August 2023, months after filming wrapped. Thankfully, it seems the couple's bond remains intact, despite a few bumps in the road.
Angela and Michael are still together, but their marriage is on the rocks
Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have had one of the wildest rides in "90 Day" history. They began showcasing their romance during Season 2 of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" in 2018. With Angela in the U.S. and Michael still in his native Nigeria, their relationship has been mainly long-distance, even after marrying in January 2020. By the time they appeared on "The Last Resort," they'd undergone multiple seasons of the "90 Day" franchise and had endured several breakups and make-ups. During The Resort, they addressed Michael's past infidelity, yet they are still married. In August 2023, Angela confirmed that they are together but hinted to Entertainment Tonight that an end may be near, stating, "I am in love with him, but you know, love don't keep a person together."
On August 9, 2023, Michael shared a sweet selfie alongside his wife, with the caption "My love." Months later, on October 19, 2023, Angela also showed her hubby some love with an Instagram picture of her and Michael with Akon's love song "Don't Matter" attached to it. No matter their differences, they are still holding on to the marriage. As with the other remaining couples, it's unclear if Angela and Michael will return to the upcoming seasons of the "90 Day" franchise, though it is highly likely viewers can expect more updates.