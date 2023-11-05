Why Patrick Mahomes Fans Don't Like His Brother Jackson

Jackson Mahomes has over 1 million followers on TikTok, which is quite impressive, but not all of his videos go over that well. A video of his from October 2021 featured him doing a TikTok dance at FedExField before a game between the Chiefs and the Washington Commanders. The issue wasn't that he was dancing, but rather where he was dancing. Mahomes danced on top of the #21 sideline tribute for Sean Taylor. Taylor had been a safety for the Commanders when he was shot and killed during a home invasion in 2007. The footage was shared across the internet, and a lot of people were unhappy. One wrote, "Hopefully this is rock bottom and his wonderful family will help him understand his unwanted actions."

The team had ceremonially retired Taylor's number before the same game that Mahomes recorded his dance, so that was seen as a particular affront by some. Jackson later deleted the post and apologized for the dance on Twitter, saying he'd been told to stand there. His apology wasn't all that well received by everyone, with one person noting: "Not sure how you 'accidentally' danced there."

Jackson seems to know that he's got haters out there. He posted a Duet on TikTok with a video from JoJo Siwa with the words, "I know someone who gets more hate than you ... "