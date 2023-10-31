Matthew Perry Had John Stamos' Back When He Guest Starred On Friends

Matthew Perry was a beloved actor, known for starring as Chandler Bing on "Friends," and it was shocking for many to find that Perry was found dead in Los Angeles at age 54. His "Friends" co-stars issued a joint statement on Perry's death to People that highlighted how close the six of them were. "We are a family," read the statement in part. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

Other actors have posted their own remembrances about Perry in the wake of his passing, including a number who had worked with him on "Friends" outside of the main cast like Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler Bing's mother on "Friends," and Paget Brewster, who played one of Chandler's girlfriends for a short time.

John Stamos has also posted on Instagram in honor of Perry's death. Stamos appeared in the Season 9 episode "The One With the Donor," where he played Zach, a possible sperm donor for Chandler and Monica. The show was filmed live, and Stamos wrote in his post about how Perry had hyped him up to get ready for plenty of cheers and applause when he appeared on the show. But instead, he got crickets. Stamos described the ensuing silence and how Perry had his back: "I was so embarrassed. We finish the scene and as I start to slither back to my dressing room and quit showbiz, Matt walks over to the studio audience: 'Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for John Stamos! You guys probably didn't recognize him at first because he's so much better looking in person!"