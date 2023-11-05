All The Details About RHOSLC Monica Garcia's Explosive Affair

Monica Garcia has made quite the splash on the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." The former employee of Jen Shah has been an open book in her debut season. Fans have witnessed Garcia admitting to testifying against Shah during her fraud trial and getting transparent about her rocky relationship with her mother, Linda. Garcia also didn't shy away from her ongoing split from her mysterious husband Mike, whom she is reportedly divorcing for the second time.

The pair married in 2009 and welcomed three daughters together in addition to an older daughter that Garcia had with a previous partner. After their wedding in a Mormon temple, the two remained intact until December 2013, when Garcia filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." However, the pair reconciled months later, and in May 2014, they asked a judge to dismiss the divorce, though it was not officially dropped until January 2015. Unfortunately, by June 2023, Garcia had filed for divorce a second time, admitting on the show that she had a stunning affair. As if the cheating isn't bad enough, Garcia stepped outside her marriage with one of her in-laws. While Garcia maintains she and Mike are not splitting due to her extramarital romance, it likely didn't help their situation.