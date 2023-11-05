All The Details About RHOSLC Monica Garcia's Explosive Affair
Monica Garcia has made quite the splash on the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." The former employee of Jen Shah has been an open book in her debut season. Fans have witnessed Garcia admitting to testifying against Shah during her fraud trial and getting transparent about her rocky relationship with her mother, Linda. Garcia also didn't shy away from her ongoing split from her mysterious husband Mike, whom she is reportedly divorcing for the second time.
The pair married in 2009 and welcomed three daughters together in addition to an older daughter that Garcia had with a previous partner. After their wedding in a Mormon temple, the two remained intact until December 2013, when Garcia filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." However, the pair reconciled months later, and in May 2014, they asked a judge to dismiss the divorce, though it was not officially dropped until January 2015. Unfortunately, by June 2023, Garcia had filed for divorce a second time, admitting on the show that she had a stunning affair. As if the cheating isn't bad enough, Garcia stepped outside her marriage with one of her in-laws. While Garcia maintains she and Mike are not splitting due to her extramarital romance, it likely didn't help their situation.
Monica Garcia had an affair with her brother-in-law for 18 months
During Episode 2 of "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 4, Monica Garcia shared with Heather Gay that she had slept with her brother-in-law for 18 months. Her side-lover in question was her husband's sister's husband. It's unclear if Garcia's brother-in-law and sister-in-law stayed together after the explosive affair, but neither has come forward publicly to tell their side of the story. While Garcia confirmed the infidelity went on for 18 months, exactly when it happened is a bit unclear.
Garcia shared that during the first four years of her marriage, she was involved in an "entanglement," resulting in her first divorce. It's unknown if this was when Garcia began her fling with her brother-in-law, or if this indiscretion was with another person. Nevertheless, her soon-to-be ex-husband Mike seemingly forgave her. Since their current divorce proceedings are mostly private this time around, the inner workings of the affair and the marriage breakdown remain sealed.
Monica Garcia confessed her adultery to her bishop
Once the affair with her brother-in-law became too much to bear, "RHOSLC" newbie Monica Garcia confided in her Mormon bishop about her adultery. While Garcia thought she was doing the right thing, the Brea Baby founder was immediately excommunicated from the LDS Church. "I genuinely and truly, probably, like one of the worst experiences of my life because I really did feel so bad, and I thought coming out with it, and I was just shunned from everyone and everywhere and literally unwelcome everywhere, and I genuinely felt like I was stagged," Garcia told Heather Gay, who'd also been excommunicated from the church.
Garcia's brother-in-law was allowed to remain in the church, despite his role in their tryst. Even with her no longer being welcome in the Mormon community, she is encouraging her four daughters to make their own decisions about their faith. These days, Garcia and Mike continue to have a healthy co-parenting relationship, and he even defends her against some of the rumors about their marriage. While she may be Bravo's newest villain, Mike may not view her that way.