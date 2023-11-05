Inside Kevin Costner's Relationship With Whitney Houston

Kevin Costner and Whiney Houston co-starred in the 1992 film, "The Bodyguard." Costner played the role of Frank Farmer, a bodyguard to the famous singer Rachel Marron, played by Houston. Costner was already a veteran actor at this point, but the film marked Houston's first acting role (though she would later appear in several other movies).

When it came time to cast the perfect person to play Marron, Costner had only one person in mind. "He said if you don't do this movie, I don't want to do this movie," Houston told ET in a 1992 interview. And he meant it — filming was even postponed for a year to get Houston onboard. "It wasn't really a mystery to me when Whitney ended up in 'The Bodyguard,'" Costner said in a 2009 interview, per ABC News. "I really wanted her. And there was a moment in time where it was — could have maybe been somebody else. And I said, 'No, I want to wait. I want to wait for Whitney.'"

While the "Dances with Wolves" actor had been clear about who he wanted to cast opposite him, not everyone felt his passion. "Some people weren't happy that I picked Whitney Houston to be my love interest in 'The Bodyguard,'" he told Square Mile (via Belfast Telegraph) of the feedback he received about casting a black woman.