The Stunning Transformation Of Kevin Costner

Whether you know Kevin Costner as the lead of the hugely popular "Yellowstone," or you're a fan of cult classics like "The Big Chill" or "Silverado," there are few of us who haven't come across his work over the years. The actor got his start in the '80s before quickly earning himself a reputation as one of his generation's go-to Western actors. From "A Perfect World" to "Open Range" to "Wyatt Earp," Costner became a regular in the genre. But his career has taken him to other genres, too — whether it's action, thriller, romance, or drama, Costner is a versatile and always exciting screen presence.

Although Costner found renewed success and fame as John Dutton, the lead on "Yellowstone," in 2023, the actor announced his plans to leave the show behind, citing artistic differences. But this isn't the last we'll see of Costner. Next up, he'll be directing and starring in "Horizon", a four-part saga about the American West.

Let's take a closer look at Costner's journey from humble beginnings to modern-day Western heroics. Here is the stunning transformation of Kevin Costner.