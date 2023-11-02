The Rumored Tensions Between Jennifer Lopez & Jen Garner, Explained

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck took the world by surprise when they announced their divorce in 2015. The couple was married for a decade, shares three children, and gushed about their longstanding relationship every chance they got. It wasn't until Affleck's 2021 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" that we got some clarity on the reason for their split. As the actor explained, "The truth was, we took our time, we made a decision ... we grew apart. We had a marriage that did not work. This happens."

Affleck added, "It is somebody I love and respect, but to whom I should not be married any longer," (via Yahoo!). While they tried to mend their relationship to protect their kids from the burden of divorce, the celebrity couple quickly realized they'd be harming their concept of love if they continued. Although they might've said goodbye to their romantic ties, they never cut each other out of their lives. Shortly after announcing their divorce, the couple even took their children on a vacation to the Bahamas.

Since then, Affleck and Garner have consistently put their differences aside for their family. As a result, the two remain on good terms while they move on with their romantic lives. Garner has been in an on-and-off relationship with John Miller since 2018, and Affleck found new love in his old romance with Jennifer Lopez, and the two tied the knot in 2022. However, Lopez reportedly doesn't like the bond Garner and Affleck share.