John Stamos' Memoir Reignited Decades-Old Drama With His Ex Teri Copley

In his revealing memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me," John Stamos, the beloved "Full House" star, bared his soul with both dramatic confessions and tragic details from his life. From enduring abuse as a young boy to navigating the heart-wrenching aftermath of his divorce from Rebecca Romijn and the loss of his mother, Stamos left no stone unturned in exploring the events that shaped his present self. Other than opening up about how he was affected by his relationship and subsequent split from Romijn, Stamos also detailed his other heartbreaks.

Notably, during the 1980s, the actor was famously involved with Teri Copley, a fellow actor and model best known for her role as Mickey McKenzie in the TV series "We Got It Made," as well as for being a Playboy cover girl. Their relationship, which lasted for about a year, came to an abrupt end amid a cheating scandal. Or, at least, that's what Stamos claims.

According to the actor, who reignited the decades-old drama in his 2023 memoir, Copley cheated on him with Tony Danza, the Hollywood veteran celebrated for his roles in several iconic shows such as "Who's the Boss?" and "Taxi." While Copley recalls these events differently, Stamos maintains that they were indeed a couple when the alleged incident took place.