John Stamos Took His Divorce From Rebecca Romijn Harder Than We Thought

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

John Stamos, everyone's favorite Uncle Jesse, took it pretty hard when his first marriage to Rebecca Romijn dissolved. We can't fault the normally upbeat and happy-go-lucky Stamos for being heartbroken, though. After all, it seemed like their relationship was pretty solid. The pair first crossed paths while the former model was strutting her stuff in a Victoria's Secret fashion show in 1994. They then dated for four years before tying the knot in 1998, practically a lifetime for many of today's Hollywood celebs.

In 2004, when they released a statement asking for privacy amid their separation, we were saddened to see the couple was on the outs. However, that was an understatement compared to how Stamos was feeling. "My first marriage was shattering to me," he told People, "I was shattered for way too long, too." Clearly, the "Full House" star was going through it. But he also revealed that sadness wasn't the only emotion he was experiencing.

"In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her. I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life," he continued. It sounds like their publicist's disclosure to the media at the time, reading, "The split is amicable and they have asked that the media please respect their privacy regarding this situation during this difficult time," wasn't exactly true (via Today).