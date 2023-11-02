5 Heartbreaking General Hospital Moments We Will Never Forget

Many soap opera moments will last fans' minds forever. In its 60 years on the air, "General Hospital" has been chock full of these occasions, such as the time when A.J. Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) drove off in his convertible while drunk, and his brother Jason Quartermaine (Steve Burton) jumped in the car to try and stop him. A.J. ultimately crashed, causing Jason permanent amnesia and brain damage. Jason would later recover and become a completely different character, taking on the name Jason Morgan. Other defining moments in the series include the encephalitis outbreak in Port Charles in 2006 and the hostage situation at the Metro Court hotel in 2007.

Memorable moments range from world-spanning adventures, like the time Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) thwarted the Cassadine family's scheme to control the Earth with a weather manipulation machine in 1981, to more character-defining moments, such as when Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) denied her father, Edward Quartermaine (then David Lewis), his medication when he was having a heart attack in 1980. There have also been many weddings, funerals, parties, and other events — many of which have been interrupted by nefarious characters — that are impossible to forget. Some joyous and some that will forever tug on our heartstrings.