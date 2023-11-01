All The Worst Celeb Halloween 2023 Costumes

Well, 2023 was quite a year for Halloween costumes. From Halloweekend to Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party, so many celebs were committed to going all out and rocking incredible looks. As always, though, while many stars shined this October, there were plenty who fell flat ... very flat. From blatantly disrespecting the union's request regarding the ongoing actors' strike to wearing downright offensive garb, some stars really went above and beyond when it came to missing the mark.

Not every bad celebrity Halloween costume this year was inappropriate; some were just boring or confusing. And, when you have competition from the likes of Keke Palmer, Heidi Klum, and Megan Thee Stallion, stars need to either step up their game or prepare to grace the "worst celeb Halloween costumes" list. This year's list has its fair share of Halloween costume crimes — from drab and yawn-inducing to straight-up shocking. Now that November is upon us, these celebs better start thinking up some better ideas for Halloween 2024. The competition is sure to be stiff.