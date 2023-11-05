What We Know About Young And The Restless Star Lily Brooks O'Briant's Health Struggles
"The Young and the Restless" gained a new cast member in February 2023, Lily Brooks O'Briant. She made her soap opera debut as Lucy Romalotti, the daughter of Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) and Daisy Carter (Jill Jameson). O'Briant has been on and off the canvas since, and she was last seen in August 2023 supporting her father when his mother, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), had come back from the dead after faking her death.
However, in real life, O'Briant was dealing with her own drama. She was struggling with her health and couldn't find out what was wrong. Medical problems can be frustrating and scary, especially when answers always seem elusive; O'Briant knows that problem too well. After enduring unidentifiable pain for years, thankfully, in September 2023, she found answers. O'Briant updated her fans via social media, detailing her journey over the last couple of years with her endometriosis diagnosis.
O'Briant had surgery for her endometriosis
Lily Brooks O'Briant was diagnosed with endometriosis after years of unidentified pain and seemingly no answer to what was happening with her body. Finally, she was able to find a team of doctors who gave her the treatment that she needed. In an Instagram post from September 2023, O'Briant explained the course of treatment she took and how she got to that point.
"The amazing @drseckin, Dr. Chu and their team removed 21 endometrial adhesions that have caused debilitating pain, nausea, migraines & more over the past three and a half years," she wrote in the caption. O'Briant continued, "I am so very grateful that @bindisueirwin shared her endometriosis journey on insta in March & then when I met her in May at the Steve Irwin gala, she was so very kind & strongly encouraged me to find answers."
O'Briant also explained that over the past couple of years, she has been to see various doctors, most of whom did not understand what she was going through and tried to suggest drastic treatment without even understanding the problem. She finished the caption by showing her support and gratitude for others with endometriosis and expressing that they are not alone. Per her Instagram, O'Briant is recovering well and on the road back to health.
O'Briant's health struggles haven't held her back from success
Despite the struggles with her health over the last couple of years, that has not stopped Lily Brooks O'Briant from finding huge success in her career in the entertainment industry. O'Briant started her career in musical theater, where she played Matilda on the national tour of the Broadway production of "Matilda." After that, she broke into the world of television when she landed the role of Mandy Wight in Netflix's "The Big Show Show" and wowed viewers in "Life By Ella" as Ella McCaffrey.
Now she's broken into the world of daytime soap operas, and O'Briant is thrilled to be a part of "The Young and the Restless" cast. In an interview with Daytime Confidential, O'Briant shared what it was like filming her first few episodes. "Oh, my God! It was so intimidating, but the moment I got on set, everyone made me feel so welcome. ... I love being part of the show. It's so iconic and I'm just really honored to be here and be part of this night and the celebration of 50 years in the Restless."
Even though O'Briant has faced some hardships with her health over the past few years, she continues to prove that she is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. Here's hoping after she recovers, a trip to Genoa City is in the works for the promising young actress.