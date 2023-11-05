The Unusual Place Fox's Hillary Vaughn Went Into Labor

Hillary Vaughn, a correspondent for FOX Business Network, isn't a stranger to challenging situations. She's reported on hot topic issues ranging from presidential races to companies' legal troubles. However, conveying the details of a breaking news story can be much different than experiencing one. When Vaughn was approaching her due date with her daughter, Bridget Blake Doocy, in February 2023, she was lucky she didn't end up on the local news.

The wife of Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy (he was infamous for that moment with President Biden), Vaugh explained to People that she went into labor in a less-than-ideal location. Reportedly, her water broke while she was en route to her job. Vaughn works on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., and lives in the area. Fortunately, she tapped her reporter skills and reviewed her connections, trying to recall who had experience in the medical field. "I knew where all the offices were for senators who used to be doctors. Sen. Barrasso (Wyoming physician of the year) saw me the day before I went into labor and told me to reach out if I ever needed anything," Vaughn said.

The Fox News couple's daughter arrived safely on February 1, 2023, presumably at their hospital of choice in Virginia, as there were no headlines about Vaughn delivering her little one in her car. "Luckily, I didn't have to call him [Sen. Barrasso] to catch the baby!" she admitted.