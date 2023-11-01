General Hospital Castmates Remember Tyler Christopher

On the heels of the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry comes the equally devastating news that actor Tyler Christopher has tragically died on October 31, 2023. Former "General Hospital" co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) reported the news in an October 31 Instagram post, writing the touching words, "We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father." Many other former castmates have also chimed in to pay tribute to their fallen friend. "Our chemistry was unmatched. Working with you for so many years was a pleasure and a blessing," began Nicholas Bechtel, who played Spencer Cassadine — son of Christopher's Nikolas Cassadine — from age eight to age 15, on X, formerly known as Twitter. He continued, "Some may argue we were the greatest Father/Son duo on Daytime, and I agree. My heart is with Greysun, Bo, and all of the people who love you. Rest In Eternal Peace." Bo and Greysun are Christopher's children.

Nicholas Chavez, who currently plays the young adult version of Spencer, never had the opportunity to act opposite Christopher. He posted a heartfelt tribute on X, saying, "Tyler we never had the opportunity to work with one another but in the process of working on GH I've watched tons of tape on you. You were one hell of an actor and it pains me to know that you're gone. Thank you for the meaningful contributions you made to our medium. Rest easy."