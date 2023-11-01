General Hospital Castmates Remember Tyler Christopher
On the heels of the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry comes the equally devastating news that actor Tyler Christopher has tragically died on October 31, 2023. Former "General Hospital" co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) reported the news in an October 31 Instagram post, writing the touching words, "We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father." Many other former castmates have also chimed in to pay tribute to their fallen friend. "Our chemistry was unmatched. Working with you for so many years was a pleasure and a blessing," began Nicholas Bechtel, who played Spencer Cassadine — son of Christopher's Nikolas Cassadine — from age eight to age 15, on X, formerly known as Twitter. He continued, "Some may argue we were the greatest Father/Son duo on Daytime, and I agree. My heart is with Greysun, Bo, and all of the people who love you. Rest In Eternal Peace." Bo and Greysun are Christopher's children.
Nicholas Chavez, who currently plays the young adult version of Spencer, never had the opportunity to act opposite Christopher. He posted a heartfelt tribute on X, saying, "Tyler we never had the opportunity to work with one another but in the process of working on GH I've watched tons of tape on you. You were one hell of an actor and it pains me to know that you're gone. Thank you for the meaningful contributions you made to our medium. Rest easy."
Christopher's kindness left an impression on Rebecca Budig
"General Hospital" star Adam Huss reacted to Christopher's death on X, writing, "This is so tragic and heartbreakingly sad. My heart goes out to his entire family and friends who loved him. Brilliant actor who inspired me (and continues to) in many, many ways." Executive producer Frank Valentini also took the time to tweet, "I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing. He was kind, an incredible actor and a dear friend, who was beloved by our #GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine." He followed that up by speaking for everyone who works on the show, stating, "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."
Rebecca Budig, who played Hayden Barnes, posted a selfie of her and Christopher on Instagram with the caption, "Gut punched. Sweet Tyler. I only worked with him briefly but his kindness left [its] mark." Hayden had a brief romance with Nikolas. Budig continued, "We had many talks about his kids whom he loved so dearly. Praying for them and his family. May he rest in peace."
Sean Kanan (ex-A.J. Quartermaine) was "stunned," simply stating on X, "I have no words. RIP my friend." Still reeling from the death of soap star Billy Miller, Kathleen Gati (Liesl Obrecht) tweeted, "I am once again devastated by yet another loss of a wonderful colleague and beautiful human being. Deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of #TylerChristopher." Our hearts go out to his loved ones at this devastating time as well.