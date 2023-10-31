Tyler Christopher, General Hospital And Days Of Our Lives Star, Dead At 50

Tyler Christopher, who is most known for playing Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," has died at the age of 50, People reports. Christopher's former "GH" costar, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos), confirmed the death on his official Instagram, writing, "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."

The untimely death comes after a difficult year for the actor that saw Christopher arrested in the spring for public intoxication, according to TMZ. It's currently unknown at this time if any substances played a role in his death as those details have yet to be disclosed.

Christopher played Nikolas Cassdine for two decades on "GH" from 1996 to 2016, earning a Daytime Emmy Award for his portrayal of the dark prince. The soap veteran also had a brief stint on "Days Of Our Lives" in the role of Stefan DiMera from 2018 to 2019. In an interview on "State of Mind," Christopher revealed that his issues with substance abuse led to his abrupt departures from both "GH" and "Days," telling Benard, "The thing that I love the most was taken away. [...] I threw it away. Nobody took it away from me. I dropped it, okay?"

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).