Deacon Sharpe's Litany Of Crimes On The Bold And The Beautiful
Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has been bringing his bad boy charm to "The Bold and the Beautiful" since his debut in 2000. He stayed in Los Angeles until 2005 before moving to Genoa City and appearing on "The Young and the Restless" from 2009 to 2012. He returned to L.A. in 2014, leaving again in 2017 before returning in 2021.
During his time on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Deacon has earned quite the criminal reputation. On top of Deacon's complicated love life, he's committed various crimes that have cast him out of the Los Angeles inner circle and left to partner with the likes of fellow criminal Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Despite his place on the outside, Deacon always manages to find a way back into the lives of the families in L.A., either through schemes, illegal dealings, or his personal favorite, blackmail. Those are just the start of the many crimes Deacon has committed during his time in Los Angeles.
Deacon loves blackmailing those who have wronged him
Deacon first came to town when he was discovered to be the father of "Little Eric," Becky Moore's (Marissa Tait) son who was currently in the custody of Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) and Rick Forrester (then Justin Torkildsen). Once Deacon had custody of the child, he took bids from both the Forrester family and the Spectra family for Eric before deciding which family should be allowed to raise the child. After he sorted out Eric's custody, Deacon fell in love with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and they carried on an affair while he was married to her daughter, Bridget Forrester (Jennifer Finnegan). When Deacon fell on some hard times, he extorted Brooke with the truth of their affair so that she would lend him money.
Deacon was shot by Eric Forrester (John McCook) when he wanted to reunite with Eric's daughter Bridget, but instead of pressing charges, Deacon blackmailed Eric into letting Deacon's fashion house into the Forrester business. His blackmail didn't stop there; when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) broke Deacon out of jail to interrupt Hope Logan's (then-Kimberly Matula) wedding to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Deacon went along with it, but eventually used Bill's actions to coerce him into giving him a job.
Deacon fell into a bad place after meeting Quinn
Deacon's crimes continued when he met and fell in love with Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Quinn was on a mission to fake a marriage with Liam Spencer so that her son Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks) could sweep Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) off her feet, and Deacon was more than willing to help. He forged pictures of Quinn and Liam's marriage to make it look real enough that Steffy would move on from Liam. When Quinn escalated, Deacon unwillingly helped her try to kill Liam, but Deacon was the one who suffered a fall from a cliff and wound up in the ocean. Despite that, he still hid Quinn as a fugitive and escaped from L.A. with her. When he returned, Deacon was sent to prison after confessing that he tried to shoot Quinn multiple times in revenge.
After he was released from prison, Deacon fell in love with criminal Sheila Carter and hid her from the cops after she shot Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan). When news of her crime came to light, Deacon urged Sheila to escape, and he got rid of the security footage that showed Sheila running away. Even though he's tried to turn a new leaf in Los Angeles, there's no telling what Deacon could get caught up in next.