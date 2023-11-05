Deacon Sharpe's Litany Of Crimes On The Bold And The Beautiful

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) has been bringing his bad boy charm to "The Bold and the Beautiful" since his debut in 2000. He stayed in Los Angeles until 2005 before moving to Genoa City and appearing on "The Young and the Restless" from 2009 to 2012. He returned to L.A. in 2014, leaving again in 2017 before returning in 2021.

During his time on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Deacon has earned quite the criminal reputation. On top of Deacon's complicated love life, he's committed various crimes that have cast him out of the Los Angeles inner circle and left to partner with the likes of fellow criminal Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Despite his place on the outside, Deacon always manages to find a way back into the lives of the families in L.A., either through schemes, illegal dealings, or his personal favorite, blackmail. Those are just the start of the many crimes Deacon has committed during his time in Los Angeles.