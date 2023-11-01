Kelly Thiebaud's Tribute To General Hospital 'Legend' Tyler Christopher Is So Touching

Kelly Thiebaud played the often ill-tempered Dr. Britt Westbourne — which garnered her the nickname, the "Britch" — on "General Hospital." The character had become friends with Nikolas Cassadine, who was portrayed by the late Tyler Christopher. Nik took pity on her because her antics caused her to be an outcast in Port Charles, and she was pregnant. They started to have feelings for each other and soon got engaged, however when he learned the baby was not hers, but a stolen embryo, he kicked her to the curb. She plotted with his young son, Spencer Cassadine (then Nicolas Bechtel), to pretend that the boy had been kidnapped so she could play the hero and rescue him in the hopes of getting Nikolas back. That plan failed miserably, and the two were done for good.

Thiebaud not only had great chemistry with the cute Bechtel, but also with Christopher, and while their characters were an unlikely pairing, fans held out hope that they'd eventually reunite. She was among the many former "GH" castmates who paid tribute to Christopher and shared screenshots of her and Christopher on a November 1, 2023, Instagram post.

"I was lucky enough to get partnered up with some wonderful leading men on 'General Hospital,' Tyler was one of them," she wrote in her tribute. "I learned so much about working on a Soap during that time together. He was a great scene partner and was always kind to me."