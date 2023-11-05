Why Will Smith And Jada Pinkett-Smith Didn't Legally Divorce After Their 2016 Split

While Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have gone through some public drama, including Pinkett-Smith's controversial "entanglement" with August Alsina and Smith's violent outburst at the 2022 Oscars, the couple has seemingly remained committed to one another throughout their hardships. This appearance was fractured by the revelation that the couple has been separated since 2016, though they've never gone through with an official divorce.

In an interview with Today, Pinkett-Smith admitted that she and Smith have lived completely separate lives since their separation, something she opens up about in her 2023 memoir "Worthy," but that they have some specific reasons for never making their disunion official. "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," the actor explained. "We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Besides that, Smith appears to have some pretty specific views about divorce. Though he and his first wife, Sheree Zampino, split in 1995, the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actor has since voiced his opinion on marital severance, telling Ellen DeGeneres that it wasn't an option for him and Pinkett Smith. "A huge part of the success for [Jada] and I is that we just removed the other options," he said.