Legal Expert Weighs In On What Might Happen To Matthew Perry's Fortune

Matthew Perry was a familiar face to TV lovers worldwide, thanks to his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends." Unfortunately, the actor passed away on Oct. 28, 2023. TMZ reported that Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home. Perry's untimely death initially appeared to be an accidental drowning, and police noted that there were no drugs present at the scene.

Throughout his career, Perry battled with addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs. He was open about his issues with substance abuse, becoming an advocate for addiction recovery. Perry's passing came as a surprise to close friends and fans around the world. His witty one-liners on "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, solidified Chandler as a fan favorite.

In light of his unfortunate passing, the future of Perry's estate has been called into question. The Emmy award-nominated actor never married or had children, so his fortune remains relatively unaccounted for. Los Angeles probate attorney Arash Sadat exclusively broke down how the process will work — whether Perry left a will, trust, or no last wishes at all.