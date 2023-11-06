Ashley Elliott: 10 Facts About The TikTok Star

Ashley Elliott shares many aspects of her life on TikTok, including some insight into her military career. She is an information technology specialist and has spoken about what this entails in a video uploaded to TikTok in 2022. "I do IT, information technology," she shared. "So basically, if your computer's not working, you're just like, 'Sgt. Elliott, come help me!' And then I'm just going to restart your computer."

She also posted on TikTok encouraging others to "speak up" regarding the treatment of women in the military and addressing gender stereotypes. This includes only receiving promotions because of your gender or the belief that women should not serve. In a separate TikTok post from 2022, Elliott discussed this again. "So I've got something pretty personal that I want to talk to you guys about," she said. "I've been so angry about it for so long, I needed time to just reflect and get my thoughts together before speaking on this. As we all know, I am in the Army and I have always been proud of that and I always will be. With that being said, not all of the experiences I have had and not all the people I have met have been great."

She also captioned the post with the points she wanted to highlight, writing, "1.) women BELONG in the military and 2.) as a leader, be careful with your words."