Noah Beck: 12 Facts About The TikTok Star
If you're active on TikTok, chances are you've stumbled upon one of Noah Beck's signature thirst traps, which typically involve him lip-syncing or dancing shirtless, underwear band on full display. While the social media platform ultimately started Beck's career, he's more than just a TikTok star with 33 million followers and counting.
Since entering the spotlight in 2020, Beck is seemingly everywhere. He's sitting front row at fashion weeks. He's posing for magazine covers like V Man. He's starring in movies, music videos, and his own reality show. He even played alongside soccer legends at the annual Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford. The college athlete turned influencer is showing fans he can do it all, from launching his own fashion label to breaking gender stereotypes.
Whether you've been following his career from the start, or you're just curious about this global internet sensation, we've rounded up 12 facts about Noah Beck.
His sister introduced him to TikTok
Noah Beck's career started because of sibling rivalry. His sister Tatum introduced him to TikTok in January 2020 while he was visiting his hometown in Arizona during his winter break. "I was the annoying little brother who said, 'I bet you in two weeks I'll have more followers than you,'" he told The New York Times. At the time, his sister had 8,000 followers.
Beck's first video on TikTok featured him rapping along to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Cash Sh*t." His account initially didn't receive much attention, until a couple of months later, when it suddenly blew up overnight during the pandemic. "When I woke up I had 200,000 followers," he said. "And each video had, like, 300,000 views. I thought it was a glitch."
Beck's following continued to skyrocket, and he became known for his shirtless thirst traps and lip-synching videos. At the time of writing this article, Beck has almost 34 million followers on TikTok, and his numbers show no sign of slowing down.
His dream was to be a professional soccer player
Before Noah Beck blew up on TikTok, he was on track to becoming a professional soccer player. "I have dreamt of playing in the Premier League for Manchester United ever since I was three years old," told British GQ. "Here in the US, at that time, that was a bit of an uncommon goal." As the son of a soccer coach, Beck started playing soccer at age 3. When he was 15 years old, he moved to Utah after being recruited for the Real Salt Lake Academy, a youth development program for Manchester.
Soon, several colleges reached out to Beck with soccer scholarships, including UCLA, Stanford, and Georgetown. He settled on the University of Portland, joining the Portland Pilots men's soccer team as a midfielder.
But when the pandemic hit in 2020, it derailed Beck's athletic plans. He had soccer trials in England, Germany, and Denmark, but was unable to travel there due to COVID travel restrictions. At the same time, his TikTok account was blowing up, so he made the difficult decision to give up on his lifelong dream and see where his TikTok success would take him. "It was the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my life. I was choosing between my dream and passion, being a professional soccer player," he said on his YouTube channel. "I don't regret any decision I made. Everything happens for a reason but I do miss soccer more than anything."
He dated Dixie D'Amelio
Rumors first started circulating that Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio were dating in July 2020 after the duo posted their first TikTok together. A couple of months later, D'Amelio released the music video for her song "Be Happy [remix]," which features an on-screen kiss between the duo that added fuel to the dating rumors. In a video with Jeff Wittek, Beck revealed that he made things official with D'Amelio on September 25, 2020, on a beach in Malibu. "I brought s'mores. I got some stuff out of the trunk, decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that," he shared.
While the couple said they wanted to keep their relationship private, they did offer fans a few glimpses into their time together, like selfies at Disneyland and multiple TikToks documenting their weekend at Coachella. "The reason I love Dixie so much is that she's my best friend, and when we hang out, I just feel like I'm hanging out with my friend, but she's also ... she's very attractive," he told GQ.
From gushing about each other in interviews to telling fans that they saw marriage in their future, it seemed like the TikTok power couple was going strong. However, on November 9, 2020, Beck's publicist Larissa Saenz confirmed the pair had broken up after 2 years together. "Everyone has their first true love," Beck said on the podcast "The School of Greatness." "And she was mine."
He was a member of Sway House
In the summer of 2020, Noah Beck was invited to join the Sway House, a collective of TikTok influencers who live together in a Los Angeles mansion with the sole purpose of making content. (You might also know their rivals, TikTok's Hype House.) Despite living with big names like Bryce Hall and Blake Gray, Beck quickly became one of the most popular creators in the house. "It's still crazy to think, because I have all these guys that have been in social media for years, and they're like, 'Dude, you are the fastest-growing male TikToker or male social media influencer ever,'" he told GQ.
Despite his rapid success, Beck isn't letting the fame go to his head. "What I try to preach to myself is that I just can't get consumed by this lifestyle. I want to just stay humble, stay head down, do my own thing," he told Complex. "I'm super grateful for everything."
According to Beck, moving into the Sway House also helped him find his feet in the industry. "I think a lot of it is who you surround yourself with," he said. "Having good people, having mentors and people with experience in this business around you [to] give you background on the do's and don'ts."
He's MLS's first Social Playmaker
It looks like Noah Beck's dream of having a position in Major League Soccer did come true after all — it just wasn't in the way he expected. In February 2022, it was announced that Beck would be joining the MLS as a "Social Playmaker," a new role set to revolutionize fan engagement and spotlight the MLS worldwide. Beck was tasked with creating original TikTok content with the MLS to help the clubs and players reach new audiences. He now hosts a weekly TikTok segment called "Beck's Corner," where he offers his insights and analysis on MLS matches. Beck will also work closely with MLS NEXT, the League's youth player development initiative.
According to David Bruce, MLS' Senior Vice President of Brand and Integrated Marketing, this partnership will play a big role in building the North American soccer movement. Beck himself shared, "My heart never left the pitch, so this partnership perfectly blends my passion for the game and my current career as a content creator." He added, "I hope to grow the league's awareness with a young audience and inspire the next generation of MLS players."
He called out Instagram for censoring his photos
In 2021, Noah Beck starred in a racy photoshoot where he was shot by photographer Damon Baker in nothing but Calvin Klein underwear. While his then-girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio was clearly a fan, enthusiastically sharing the series on her Instagram story, Instagram was not. After Instagram took down the post for allegedly violating community guidelines, both Beck and Baker called out the social media giant for censorship. "Trigger warning @noah beck (instagram keeps deleting this post for being offensive because art, as always, is oppressed!) please someone help me understand what is so offensive about a confident male body?! FREE ART !!!" Baker wrote in the caption after he reposted the photo series.
Beck also took to his Instagram stories to express his disapproval. "Y'all soft over at Instagram... stop taking my stuff down. Like yes, I was kind of naked but like... not completely lol. I didn't violate any guidelines," he wrote. Beck also reposted the images, captioning the post, "mom said I looked handsome." Instagram has a long history of censoring bodies, especially women's, motivating artists to use their platforms to call out censorship.
He invested in the soda brand Poppi
You can now add "investor" to Noah Beck's list of titles — the social media star invested in the company Poppi, a healthy probiotic soda infused with apple cider vinegar to promote gut health.
According to Beck, it's important to him that he chooses brands that align with his values. "With me being an athlete, I don't really drink soda, I usually watch what I eat and drink. Because of that, Poppi seemed to be the perfect thing to align with what I like," he told Seventeen about the healthy soda alternative. "I really just believe in the founders and their vision, because as someone who does social media as well, they do really well on that front."
Beck's fellow Sway House members Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson are also investors, so the friends often promote Poppi on TikTok, and the company's logo was often seen plastered throughout the Sway House.
He had surgery for gynecomastia
In April 2021, Noah Beck had surgery to treat a condition called gynecomastia, which causes the breast tissue of boys and men to grow unevenly or larger than normal, often due to a hormone imbalance. Beck has been open about his struggles with the condition and how it has affected his self-confidence, especially during shirtless pool parties or photoshoots. "This one was like a big insecurity of mine, like I didn't wear tight shirts or anything," he said on the podcast "Zane and Heath: Unfiltered."
Beck documented his surgery on his YouTube channel, including a video called "Dixie's Daycare" where he gave fans a glimpse into the recovery process with his then-girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio. The star's decision to share his experience with his fans has been praised by many, as it helps to raise awareness about gynecomastia and reduce the stigma surrounding the condition. In an interview with Celebrity Culture, he said he wanted to be honest about the surgery to maintain an authentic connection with his fans.
He has his own reality show
On top of everything else, Noah Beck has his own reality show called "Noah Beck Tries Things." The show follows Beck as he tries new experiences, including cheerleading, hoverboard gymnastics, and even wedding planning, with the help of his celebrity friends. In one episode, we see makeup guru James Charles give him a makeup tutorial. In another, "Dance Moms" star Kenzie Ziegler teaches him how to tango and salsa. His then-girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio even makes a guest appearance, as he surprises her with a romantic date night.
The six-episode docuseries premiered on AwesomenessTV's digital platforms on January 22, 2021, and it's been renewed for a second season. "I'm super excited," Beck told People before the show premiered. "My friends take me through a little boot camp of what they're good at, and then they grade me at the end. You'll realize that I need to work on some things, but it was really fun."
Beck also told People that he sees his reality TV stint as a stepping stone toward his ultimate goal. "I want to be a movie star. I want to be an actor, and that is my goal now," he explained. "That's where I see myself in a few years, hopefully," he said. "It's shooting for the stars, but hopefully maybe receiving an Oscar in a few years."
He launched a genderless undergarment brand, IPHIS
We're used to seeing Noah Beck in his underwear, but now you can buy a pair from his new genderless undergarment line, IPHIS. "It's no secret that the top of my underwear waistband shows in a lot of my content," Beck told Vogue. "It came to a point where I was like, Why don't I stop being a walking Calvin Klein billboard and wear something that I own?'"
Partnering with New York–based company Real Underwear, Beck launched the line in June 2023. The gender-inclusive collection features three styles: A brief, a boxer brief, and a thong. And undergarments are just the beginning for IPHIS. Beck is planning to branch out into other items, with loungewear next on his list. "I've always been a person who [believes] clothing has no gender: It just feels good, wear it," Beck said. "What we're trying to do is foster a community that just encourages people to be themselves and wear whatever they want."
With Noah Beck being such a household name, it might seem odd that Beck didn't name the line after himself. But that choice was deliberate. "I don't want this to feel like merch at all," Beck said. "We want to be a brand that people buy because they like the product and the community we built. I don't want them to even realize that I'm the one behind it."
He doesn't drink alcohol
Noah Beck is open about his sobriety and he's actually never had an alcoholic drink in his life. "Initially growing up I never drank because of soccer and my determination to go pro," he told British GQ. "I wasn't letting anything get in the way of that and if something was a distraction then I would avoid it."
While his dreams of going pro are over, his dedication to fitness is not. Beck goes to the gym six days a week and even plays sports on his rest days. "I can see my friends go on benders and the alcohol plays a factor in their gym efforts quickly. The guys in tip-top shape don't really drink, so that also makes me not want to touch the stuff," he said.
Beck also doesn't believe he needs alcohol to have fun. "I saw how people act when they drink, and I don't care to lose myself that way. When alcohol is in the picture it's either super fun or super bad, and I don't care to roll the dice," he said. While sobriety is gaining traction among younger generations, there is still a certain stigma around quitting alcohol. Beck is joining the ranks of icons like Chrissy Teigen and Bella Hadid who are showing that you can feel just as confident when you're sober.
He clarified his sexuality in 2021
There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Noah Beck's sexuality. It first started with a viral video, in which Beck is seen dancing on stage with a female singer who says, "I know you're gay, just go with it." Beck is seen laughing, and after he posted the video to his own account, fans viewed it as him officially coming out. Beck also appeared on the cover of VMan wearing eyeliner, fishnets, and stilettos, which seemed to add to the online speculation over his sexuality.
Beck dispelled the rumors on an episode of the "Zach Sang Show," where the two discussed the antiquated notion of "coming out" and the gendered stereotypes that still pervade society today. "I grew up with two sisters, I grew up playing soccer, and I grew up in a very female-dominated household and I'm just not afraid to be in touch with my feminine side," he said. Beck also noted that social media is encouraging men to embrace their feminine side, and he hailed Harry Styles as one of his idols who is making empowering clothing choices. "I love the guy, and he is OK doing whatever," Beck said.
Of course, it's important to note that no one should be forced to clarify their sexuality, and no one should assume someone's sexuality just because of the way they dress. It's clear that Noah Beck is comfortable in his own skin!