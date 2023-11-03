The Beginning Of Chad Michael Murray & Sophia Bush's Romance Was Messier Than We Thought

When we see an on-screen couple sharing off-the-charts chemistry, we can't help but hope that their romance continues IRL. And for "One Tree Hill" fans, that wish came true when Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush started dating. They were even happier to know that Murray had popped the question in a grand fashion by writing "I Love U" through the lights in his apartment's tennis court and lighting up his penthouse with 500 candles. Bush and Murray tied the knot in 2005 in a beautiful beach ceremony, surrounded by 200 guests. Sadly, the couple couldn't make their marriage last and separated just five months later.

And while it's safe to assume Bush and Murry's short-lived marriage must've been a wild ride, new details reveal that the start of their relationship might've been even messier. Before Murray got into a relationship with Bush, he dated "The OC" star Erin Foster from 2001 to 2002. At the time, there didn't seem to be any overlap in the relationships, but in 2023, Foster claimed the contrary when she appeared on "The World's First Podcast."

When the host asked about the DeuxMoi post that claimed Murray cheated on her with Bush, she answered, "He definitely did cheat on me with her in, like, a pretty egregious way. While we were living together." She joked, "I've moved on though," Erin said. "I'm over it now. I mean, just barely. Just barely over it." However, a "One Tree Hill" castmate remembered things differently and came to Bush's defense.