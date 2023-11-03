What Khloé Kardashian's Relationship With Niece Dream Kardashian Is Really Like

The Kardashians have held the world's attention for a long time, not just as reality stars and savvy entrepreneurs but also as dedicated parents. Among the Kardashian women, Khloé Kardashian, in particular, stands out for her strong maternal instincts. Beyond caring for her own children, Khloé has forged exceptional bonds with her siblings' kids, with a special emphasis on her relationship with her niece, Dream Kardashian.

Dream is the daughter of Khloé's brother, Rob Kardashian, and his ex-partner, Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. Their relationship faced considerable ups and downs, leading to a final separation in 2017 and a subsequent $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians, filed by White. She alleged that the famous family was responsible for the cancellation of the couple's reality show, "Rob & Chyna."

This was despite her having cut ties with Rob and obtained a restraining order against him. In 2022, the jury ruled in favor of the Kardashians. Despite the legal complexities, Dream remained an integral part of the clan's life, seemingly unaffected by the court battle. Not only that, but Khloé's connection with Dream seems to go beyond the typical aunt-niece relationship, reflecting a deep and intimate bond between them.