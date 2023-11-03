Moments From The Friends Reunion That Are More Tragic After Matthew Perry's Death

Since news of Matthew Perry's untimely death broke, "Friends" fans have been grieving the loss in their own ways. Some started re-watching the show for some much-needed comfort. Others took to social media to share their favorite Chandler Bing moments and celebrate Perry's unparalleled comedic timing. Many watched the 2021 reunion episode and found some solace in knowing that, at the very least, the entire cast got to be together one last time.

But when the special first aired, people were concerned for Perry because he was slurring his words and didn't seem to be mentally present a lot of the time. Thankfully, there was no need for worry because his speech was a result of emergency dental surgery that took place shortly before the shoot. However, the procedure almost prevented him from taking part. When Perry spoke to ABC's Diane Sawyer, he explained, "It sounded like my voice was up ... I couldn't not show up. So, what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could," (via The Standard).

Nonetheless, the beloved actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he thoroughly enjoyed the reunion, gushing, "We've had a wonderful couple of days. It's been very nostalgic and really just heartwarming couple of days, just seeing the set, crew, and [the cast]." We're all very lucky that Perry pushed through his pain and showed up on the day because he gifted us with some emotional moments that hit that much harder now that the actor is no longer with us.