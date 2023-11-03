The Cheeky Gilmore Girls Connection Milo Ventimiglia Has To His New Wife

If you've ever wondered about the lives of the "Gilmore Girls" cast today, you have probably kept up with Milo Ventimiglia. The truth about Ventimiglia is that his role as Jess Mariano on "Gilmore Girls" (and as Jack Pearson on "This Is Us") will always be iconic. In a fun twist, the actor's new wife has a connection to his "Gilmore Girls" character: she's a model named Jarah Mariano, so her name bears the same first initial and last name as the beloved love interest of Rory Gilmore (played by Ventimiglia's ex-girlfriend Alexis Bledel).

According to Us Weekly, Ventimiglia and Mariano have a very secretive relationship, and they married sometime in 2023. The news was officially announced in October 2023, but there was speculation that the two were together before then. "Gilmore Girls" fans noticed the fun name connection even before the confirmation. On the Reddit page for the show, one fan shared a post with a screenshot of a picture of Mariano's Instagram account. They said, "Today I learned that Milo Ventimiglia's alleged secret wife is named Jarah *Mariano*."

Fans speculated about the couple's relationship, and one made another connection to the show and its characters' drink of choice: "Jarrah is slang for coffee so ur [sic] saying her name is COFFEE MARIANO? If anything were ever more on brand for ['Gilmore Girls'] it would be this lol."