Days Of Our Lives Star Billy Flynn Is Growing His Family Yet Again

Ever since Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) was brutally murdered in June 2022, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has been grieving his late wife on "Days of Our Lives." In an homage to the film "Pet Sematary" (1989), Chad had a nightmare on the October 31, 2023 episode in which Stephanie Johnson (Shelley Hennig), and her parents Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) performed a ritual to bring Abigail back from the dead.

Of course, as expected, things went horribly awry when Abigail returned and killed Steve and Kayla; Stephanie, in turn, killed Chad, who woke up terrified. But we never got to see Abigail on-screen and were just told that she was there. Thankfully, Flynn's life isn't quite so nightmarish, but he still enjoys playing make-believe with his wife, Gina Comparetto.

For Halloween, the two dressed up as characters from Wes Anderson's 2004 film "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou." In a TikTok post, the couple re-enacted a scene using the film's original dialogue. Flynn was dressed as Bill Murray's character, Steve Zissou, and Comparetto was dressed as Cate Blanchett's Jane Winslett-Richardson. "Where'd you come from? You look pregnant," Flynn mouthed to Murray's voice, to which Comparetto mimics Blanchett's response, "I am pregnant."

The couple shared the video in an October 31 Instagram post, and it was a thinly veiled message that Comparetto is actually pregnant with their second child, as evidenced by her very obvious baby bump!