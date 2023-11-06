Andre Agassi's Attitude After Divorce Shocked Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi were married from 1997 to 1999. Four years before their wedding, the actor and the tennis legend connected at a tennis game, and things heated up when they sent love letters to each other via fax. Shields and Agassi had common ground since they both had parents who had pushed them into their careers. Shields also liked that her relationship with Agassi helped put some distance between her and her mother. The actor was charmed by Agassi's sense of humor and the way he'd help her out whenever she had a problem.

Once they got married, Shields and Agassi's relationship deteriorated quickly, as they focused on their separate lives and careers. Even before their wedding, there was a red flag when Agassi watched Shields make an iconic guest appearance on "Friends." Shields embraced the comedy of her role with a distinctive laugh while she licked Matt LeBlanc's fingers. Agassi was so enraged by her performance that he destroyed his tennis trophies.

Shortly before their marriage ended, Agassi divulged to his wife that he been addicted to crystal meth. Shields was perplexed that he had kept this secret from her and wanted to seek couples counseling, but Agassi wasn't interested. In Agassi's 2009 memoir, "Open," ghostwritten by J. R. Moehringer, the former tennis star asked his ex-wife to look over parts of the book that talked about their marriage. At first, Shields was gratified to be included. However, she was dismayed when Agassi disregarded all her suggestions.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).